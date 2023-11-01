Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 103 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth grew its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

