Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 326 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

