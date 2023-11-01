Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 339 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.