Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 39,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,906,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.