SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

