Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

