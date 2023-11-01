Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

