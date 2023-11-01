Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

