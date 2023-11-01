Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

