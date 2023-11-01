Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director David Brereton Sells 4,800 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77. Tecsys Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of C$41.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.299244 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

