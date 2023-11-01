Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $277.32 million during the quarter.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on TK

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teekay by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.