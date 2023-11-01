Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $26.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.