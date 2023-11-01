TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is scheduled to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TU opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELUS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 43.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,146,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,790 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 40.0% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

