Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Shares of THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

