Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

