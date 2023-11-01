Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Shares of THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

