Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 138,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 308,761 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,896,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

