TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 7.6% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 374,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,527,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.