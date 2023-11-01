The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.