The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $333.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

