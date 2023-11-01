The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

BCO stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

