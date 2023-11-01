The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.
Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE CLX opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.
Insider Transactions at Clorox
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
