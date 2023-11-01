The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

