The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ENSG stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

