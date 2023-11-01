The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,214,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.21%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

