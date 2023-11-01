The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

