The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 15th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

