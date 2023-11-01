The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.