The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

