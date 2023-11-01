Thermon Group (THR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY24 guidance at $1.69-1.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $1.69-$1.83 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $899.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $987,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 346,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.