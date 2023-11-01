Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1550152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

