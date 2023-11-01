TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

TMX Group Trading Down 3.1 %

X opened at C$28.88 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

