TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.56.

BLD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.28.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

