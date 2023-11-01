TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0398 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

