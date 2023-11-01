Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Up 4%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 115,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,423,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.