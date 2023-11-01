Traxx (TRAXX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $364,292.08

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a market cap of $364,292.08 and $132,647.35 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.

The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.

Traxx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

