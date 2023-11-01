Trex Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of TREX opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

