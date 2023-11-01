Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.62. 276,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,209,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Tronox Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

