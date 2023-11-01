U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

