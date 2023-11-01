U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,910 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

