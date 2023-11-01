U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

