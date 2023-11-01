U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 522 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

