U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

