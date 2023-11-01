U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

