U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,571 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,336. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -493.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

