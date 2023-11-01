U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $303.31 and a one year high of $492.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

