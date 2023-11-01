U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.0% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 13,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.0% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 196,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

