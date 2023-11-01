U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.