U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.56 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

