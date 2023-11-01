U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIE. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 274.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

