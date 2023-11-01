U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.